Tanzania: Golf, Fun Headline Saturday Fiddle Event

Dar es Salaam — GOLF lovers and social enthusiasts are in for an exciting experience as the much-anticipated "Saturday Fiddle" golf event tees off on June 6, 2026, at the prestigious Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) Lugalo Golf Club in Dar es Salaam.

The tournament promises a perfect blend of competitive golf, entertainment, fine food and environmental awareness, creating a memorable day for players and guests alike.

Club Captain Samwel Mosha said preparations are in top gear, with registration still open for golfers wishing to participate in the 18 holes stroke play format tournament.

He noted that the event is expected to attract golfers from various categories eager to showcase their skills while competing for attractive prizes and trophies.

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Winners in all categories will walk away with awards, adding extra motivation for participants to deliver their best performance on the course.

"The tournament is not just about golf; it is also designed as a social gathering where sports and entertainment come together. Guests will enjoy a lively atmosphere with live music performances that will keep the energy high throughout the day," said Mosha.

Organisers have also promised delicious mbuzi and kuku barbecue, giving attendees an opportunity to relax, network and celebrate after their rounds.

He said the participation in the tournament costs 20,000/- per player, making it affordable for many golf enthusiasts seeking both competition and recreation.

The event is expected to attract both elite amateur and experienced golfers, reflecting the growing popularity of golf as both a professional sport and a social lifestyle activity in Tanzania.

Mosha added that the organisers are also promoting environmental conservation through the event. "Every registered player will receive a reusable water bottle along with one litre of drinking water as part of efforts to reduce plastic waste and encourage sustainable practices," he added.

The initiative highlights the growing commitment among sporting organisations to environmental responsibility through simple but impactful actions.

With scenic golf grounds, live entertainment, quality food and a strong conservation message, the "Saturday Fiddle" tournament is shaping up to be more than just a sporting event. It represents a celebration of sportsmanship, community engagement and responsible living.