Tanzania: Afcon Under-17 - Serengeti Boys Chase History

Morocco — NATIONAL under-17 football team Head Coach Elieneza Nsanganzelu has admitted Egypt will provide a tough test in today's CAF Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final clash in Morocco, insisting his side has prepared thoroughly to maintain their impressive campaign and secure a place in the final.

The eagerly awaited encounter is scheduled to kick off at 7:00pm at Stade Moulay Hassan, with Tanzania aiming to continue their dream run in the continental tournament. Nsanganzelu said reaching the final would mean a lot for the team and the country, adding that the players remain hungry for success after their strong performances so far in the competition.

"Egypt will be a difficult opponent, but we have prepared well and the players understand the importance of this match," said Nsanganzelu.

"Our hunger is to continue performing well and reaching the final would mean a lot for us and the nation."

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The tactician noted that the confidence gained from previous matches has motivated the squad to push even harder ahead of the decisive fixture. Tanzania booked their place in the semi-finals after a dramatic 4-3 penalty shoot-out victory over Algeria in the quarter-finals following a thrilling 3-3 draw in normal time.

The Serengeti Boys have emerged as one of the tournament's surprise packages after displaying discipline, teamwork and resilience throughout the campaign.

In the group stage, Tanzania won two of their three matches, defeating Mozambique 3-0 before registering another 3-0 victory against Angola. Their only defeat came against Mali, who edged them 2-1.

Nsanganzelu revealed preparations for the Egypt clash have gone according to plan, with players showing determination and focus during training sessions.

"Preparations have gone well and the players are in good condition," he said.

"The support and cooperation from sports stakeholders and fans will give us more energy to perform well."

Meanwhile, midfielder Razack Ndengelendi echoed the coach's confidence, saying the players are mentally and physically ready for the challenge against the North Africans.

"The players have enough strength and morale," said Ndengelendi.

"We are fully prepared to play the semi-final and achieve positive results."

The other semi-final will see Senegal face Morocco at 16:00.