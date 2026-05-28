Rwanda: Muhanga-Karongi Road Rehabilitation Reaches 91.5 Percent Completion

28 May 2026
The New Times (Kigali)

RTDA shared the update on May 25, 2026 via its official X account, highlighting steady progress on the project aimed at restoring and upgrading the long-serving highway, which had deteriorated after years of heavy use.

The agency also confirmed that works on the Rubengera-Rambura-Nyange section have already been fully completed.

The Muhanga-Karongi road stretches for 128 kilometres and was constructed in phases, with the first section completed in 2000 and the second in 2002.

RTDA notes that roads built to standard in Rwanda are generally designed to last at least 20 years, although many exceed this lifespan and can remain in good condition for up to 30 years when properly maintained.

The highway remains an important transport corridor linking Rwanda's Western and Southern regions with Kigali, while also serving tourism traffic heading to destinations such as Karongi, Rutsiro, and Nyamasheke.

Road users and residents along the route have welcomed the progress, saying travel has become easier and the road more passable compared to previous years, when movement was slower and conditions were more challenging.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.