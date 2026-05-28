Rwanda: Muhanga-Karongi Road Rehabilitation Reaches 91.5 Percent Completion

RTDA shared the update on May 25, 2026 via its official X account, highlighting steady progress on the project aimed at restoring and upgrading the long-serving highway, which had deteriorated after years of heavy use.

The agency also confirmed that works on the Rubengera-Rambura-Nyange section have already been fully completed.

The Muhanga-Karongi road stretches for 128 kilometres and was constructed in phases, with the first section completed in 2000 and the second in 2002.

RTDA notes that roads built to standard in Rwanda are generally designed to last at least 20 years, although many exceed this lifespan and can remain in good condition for up to 30 years when properly maintained.

The highway remains an important transport corridor linking Rwanda's Western and Southern regions with Kigali, while also serving tourism traffic heading to destinations such as Karongi, Rutsiro, and Nyamasheke.

Road users and residents along the route have welcomed the progress, saying travel has become easier and the road more passable compared to previous years, when movement was slower and conditions were more challenging.