Botswana: Ikageng Receives Largest Share of Budget

Mabutsane — The Ikageng Public Works Programme has been allocated over 75 per cent of the Mabutsane District Council 2026/2027 financial year development budget, while the second largest allocation goes to the Constituency Community Programme (CCP).

From the P34.6 million approved budget, P25.9 million would go towards Ikageng and P5 million has been allocated to the CCP, with the rest going towards RADP housing, RADP farms, backlog and major maintenance works in schools.

The council chairperson, Mr Tuelo Zulu told a full council meeting on Monday that the project memorandum for Ikageng programme had been submitted to the ministry for approval, while preparations were still ongoing for other programmes.

"The largest share of the budget is allocated to Ikageng programme amounting to P25.9 million and second largest is CCP at P5 million. The amount allocated to backlog and maintenance of schools is for completion of ongoing projects. Preparations of the Project Memoranda for these programmes are underway and only Ikageng PM has been submitted to the ministry for approval," he noted.

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On the approved recurrent budget, Mr Zulu noted an increase from P135.8 million in the last financial year to the current P171.5 million, which he attributed to the transitioning of primary health care to council.

He said to date, the council had received P41.7 million of the approved P167.2 million Revenue Support Grant(RSG), while they had only collected 31 per cent of the monthly own sources target of P350 000.

Additionally, he said over P16 million of the budget had already been used on various expenditures across council operations.

"As at May 12, council expenditure stood at P16.6 million against an income of P41.8 million, leaving a balance of P25.2 million. The expenditure is mostly due to salaries, relief of destitute, security services, petrol and lubricants, maintenance of buildings, telephone charges and lighting, gas and water charges for the month of April 2026," he noted.

On other issues, the chairperson updated the council that maintenance works at Mahotshwane clinic were complete, indicating that maintenance of Morwamosu clinic and upgrading and maintenance of Keng health post were expected to be completed by June 4 and July 6 respectively.

He said re-roofing of a classroom at Keng primary school would also be completed by May 28, while the extension and alteration of Lefhoko clinic was at tendering stage.

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Furthermore, Mr Zulu attributed the delay of the Tribal offices project to the contractor's financial challenges.

"The current progress stands at 80 per cent completion, which is behind the planned schedule by 36 days. The department is dedicated to bring this project back on track and complete it within the shortest possible time," he said.

BOPA