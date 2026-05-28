Botswana: National Skateboarder to Represent Botswana in Italy and Russia

Gaborone — As athletics continue to carry Botswana's flag with pride and racket sports such as tennis steadily gaining momentum, a quieter revolution is taking shape on skate ramps through national skateboarders such as Theo Setsetse.

Despite Botswana's skateboarding scene operating largely on the margins, with limited infrastructure, community support and international visibility, skateboarders like Setsetse are consistently hard-flipping, nose-grinding and board-sliding against the barriers.

The Botswana national skateboarder has recently been selected to represent Botswana in upcoming international skateboarding competitions as part of his international athlete development and Olympic qualification journey.

Setsetse will join athletes from around the world competing at the highest level in the World Skate Olympic Qualification events scheduled to take place in Rome, Italy from June 7 to 21.

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Speaking in an interview, Botswana Skate Federation president and Setsetse's coach, Mosako Chalashika, said the events formed part of the official World Skate international ranking and Olympic qualification pathway for skateboarding.

He further said Setsetse was also expected to travel to Kardo, Russia in August for an international skateboarding event independent from the World Skate competition, but important for his continued international exposure and athlete development.

Chalashika said Setsetse's participation in both Rome and Russia marked an important milestone for Botswana skateboarding on the international stage.

He said the athlete continued to represent Botswana with professionalism, discipline and commitment, adding that his participation in international competitions contributed positively toward the growth and visibility of skateboarding in Botswana and across Africa.

BOPA