Kenya: Is KPL On It's Way Back? Kenyan Top Tier League Clubs Out to Manage 2026/27 Season

Nairobi — The top brass of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF PL) Clubs have resolved to establish a Transition League Management Committee (TLMC) to manage the 2026/27 top-tier league.

The 20 Premier League chairpersons met on Tuesday in a meeting attended by FKF president Huseein Mohammed and resolved to form an independent body with clear Terms of Reference and timelines.

The Chairmen's Council resolved to operate within the FKF framework, affirming that the transition process shall at all times operate in conformity with the FKF Constitution and its attendant statutes.

The Council resolved that the transition shall be comprehensive and inclusive, ensuring full accommodation of concerns and interests from all relevant stakeholders.

"The Chairmen of the Premier League clubs wish to place on record their commitment to the shared vision of a professionally managed and competitive Kenyan Premier League and call upon all stakeholders to support this transformative process," the Chairmen's Council said in a press statement.

The last time the league was run independently was during the reign of Sam Nyamweya as the FKF boss.