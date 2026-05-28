South Africa: Protesters Demand Steenhuisen Take Action to End Hunger

South Africa produces sufficient food yet millions go to bed hungry, says the Union Against Hunger

More than 120 people from civil society organisations protested under the banner of Union Against Hunger (UAH) outside the Department of Agriculture in Pretoria, demanding that Minister John Steenhuisen take action.

Co-founder of UAH Mark Heywood read a memorandum of demands. He said South Africa produces enough food and exports food, but millions of people in the country go to bed hungry. He said malnutrition is doing permanent harm to children.

"Parents are forced to choose between food, transport, electricity and school costs," said Heywood.

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High school learners and university students also joined the protest.

Heywood said food is not accessible despite the Constitution guaranteeing the right to access sufficient food, and section 28 guaranteeing every child the right to basic nutrition.

Heywood said Steenhuisen's mandate includes agricultural production, food security, rural development and market access.

Key demands made by the protesters were:

Immediate publication of the draft national food and nutrition security plan.

A clear and urgent timetable for finalising the plan and its adoption by Cabinet before World Food Day on 16 October.

Treating affordability as a core food security issue.

Support for small-scale farmers, community producers and local food systems to meaningfully access markets.

Work with other departments on an emergency anti-hunger programme.

Heywood said there was a lack of accountability for those with power to influence food prices, production and markets.

The memorandum was accepted by Bonga Msomi, acting deputy director-general for food security and agrarian reform, who promised a response.

Protester Phindile Malatsue, from Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni, also addressed the crowd. She said, "I see children many times going to bed on empty stomachs."

Beauty Matlala said she hopes government will intervene and develop policies to alleviate hunger.

"Prices of food are going up and some of us suffer more because we are not working," said Matlala. "I passed matric in November 2024, but I cannot get a job. I rely on the R370 grant and it is not enough for my monthly needs."