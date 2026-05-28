Kenya: Katiba Institute Moves to Block Proposed Ebola Quarantine Facility in Kenya

Gaitano Pessa/Daily Nation
Travelers being screened for the Ebola virus in Kenya (file photo).
28 May 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Katiba Institute has filed a petition in court seeking to stop the proposed establishment of a quarantine facility in Kenya for American citizens exposed to Ebola and other highly infectious diseases.

Through Counsel Joshua Malidzo, the rights group has moved to court under a certificate of urgency, naming the Attorney-General and the Cabinet Secretary for Health as respondents.

The petition seeks immediate orders halting any plans to establish, operationalise, or approve the facility under any arrangement with the United States or other foreign governments, pending determination of the case.

Katiba Institute also wants the court to bar the government from receiving or facilitating the entry of individuals exposed to Ebola under the proposed arrangement.

In addition, the group is seeking orders compelling the Health Ministry to present a detailed contingency plan within 24 hours outlining Kenya's preparedness for prevention, surveillance, and response to any potential Ebola outbreak.

The institute is also pushing for full disclosure of all agreements, negotiations, and assessments related to the proposal, including public health, biosafety, and security evaluations.

It argues that the proposed arrangement raises serious constitutional concerns over the rights to life, health, fair administrative action, public participation, and parliamentary oversight.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.