Algeria: President Tebboune, Turkish Counterpart Exchange Eid Al-Adha Greetings in Phone Call

28 May 2026
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)
By Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Algiers — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, held a phone call on Thursday with his brother, the President of the sisterly Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said the Presidency of the Republic in a statement.

"The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, held a phone call on Thursday with his brother, the President of the sisterly Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The two presidents exchanged Eid al-Adha greetings and expressed their hopes for continued stability, progress, and prosperity for the two brotherly peoples," said the source. According to the statement, the phone call also focused on "ways to bolster cooperation between the two countries, building on the momentum of the President of the Republic's recent visit to Turkey, which opens up promising prospects for a deeper strategic partnership and exemplary ties."

The two presidents took this occasion to wish "all the best and happiness to the entire Muslim Ummah," concluded the source.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

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