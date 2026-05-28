Uganda: Oryem - I Am Disappointed I Did Not Return to Cabinet

Kampala — The outgoing State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Henry Okello Oryem has expressed disappointment after being dropped from cabinet by President Yoweri Museveni.

Oryem, who has served in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 2004, was among two ministers from the Acholi sub-region left out in the latest reshuffle.

In the new appointments, he was replaced by Calvin Echodu. Kenneth Omona, the former State Minister for Northern Uganda Rehabilitation was also dropped and has since been appointed ambassador and replaced by Beatrice Akello Akori.

Speaking to Uganda Radio Network in an exclusive interview on Wednesday, Oryem admitted he was saddened by the decision but thanked President Museveni for entrusting him with one of the country's most sensitive portfolios for more than 20 years.

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"Well, first of all, naturally, I'm disappointed like any human being. However, having served since 2004 in the same docket, I am highly grateful to His Excellency President Museveni for giving me an opportunity that he has not given anybody else in Uganda to serve in the same portfolio for such a long period," Oryem said.

The veteran diplomat described his tenure as a rare opportunity that enabled him to represent Uganda on the global stage and engage with world leaders across continents.

According to Oryem, the role allowed him to promote and protect Uganda's interests in engagements at the United Nations, the African Union, the European Union and through various bilateral diplomatic missions.

He also defended his diplomatic legacy, saying he had built strong international networks and enhanced Uganda's image abroad during his years in office.

Despite his cabinet exit, Oryem said he remains ready to continue serving the country in any capacity, including international diplomacy, consultancy and other government assignments, noting that he is also a trained lawyer.

Commenting on concerns from Northern Uganda over what some residents perceive as limited cabinet representation despite growing support for the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), Oryem urged Acholi residents to remain patient.

"I know that the attitude in Northern Uganda has changed tremendously in supporting the NRM. But my position is this: they should be patient, and they should be tolerant," he said.

He added that the region should focus on lobbying for major infrastructure projects and development initiatives aimed at alleviating poverty rather than concentrating solely on political appointments.

President Museveni's latest cabinet reshuffle retained several ministers while introducing new faces and dropping others in what political analysts see as part of a broader government re-organisation ahead of the 2026-2031 political cycle.

Among those from Acholi who retained cabinet positions are Hillary Onek, who was reassigned to the Office of the Prime Minister in charge of General Duties from the Ministry of Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, and Norbert Mao, who retained the Justice and Constitutional Affairs docket.

Beatrice Atim Anywar, retained her position as the state minister for Water and Environment while Lillian Aber retained her position in the Office of the Prime Minister in charge of Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees.

Reaction to the reshuffle has been mixed among leaders and analysts in the Acholi sub-region. While some welcomed the appointments, others argued that internal divisions within the NRM and regional balancing strategies may have influenced the allocation of cabinet slots.

Alex Okoya, the LCII Chairperson for Labour Line Ward in Laroo-Pece Division in Gulu City, praised the President for appointing what he described as competent leaders.

"I want to congratulate the president for dropping and leaving out those who have been a threat to us. Let them continue to be backbenchers, we shall wait for them at voting time and vote them out," Okoya said.

Arthur Owor, the Director of Research and Operations at Centre for Africa Research said the reshuffle reflected President Museveni's attempt to balance regional interests within a limited number of cabinet positions.

Owor argued that although NRM support has grown in Acholi, the party has also registered gains in other parts of the country, forcing the President to distribute positions cautiously.

He described the veteran diplomat as one of the country's most experienced foreign affairs figures and suggested regional balancing may have influenced the decision to replace him with Echodu.

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"Regardless of whether or not he had failed the election, to me he should have remained in that position. But the national cake is limited, and the President had to grapple with difficult decisions," said Owor.

He however blamed divisions within Acholi leaders for weakening the region's political bargaining power. Owor contrasted the situation with regions such as West Nile, which he said rallied collectively behind their interests ahead of the appointments and subsequently benefited more from the reshuffle.

"We have failed to collectively work together or front our issues. There were already fractures - West Acholi, East Acholi, opposition versus NRM, and old versus new members," Owor said.

The latest reshuffle also saw President Museveni retain several of his long-serving and top-ranking cabinet members. Among those retained are Vice President Jessica Alupo, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and First Lady Janet Kataaha Museveni, who continues to serve as Minister of Education and Sports.