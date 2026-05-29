South Africa's Altron Declares $30m Special Dividend After Profit Jump

Altron declared a R500 million special dividend after a rise in profit and cash generation, giving shareholders one of their largest payouts from the South African technology group, TechCabal reported.

The Johannesburg-listed company reported a 25% increase in operating profit to R1.2 billion for the year ended February 28, 2026. Headline earnings per share rose 34% to 239 cents. The board raised the final dividend by 44% to 72 cents per share and added a special dividend of 120 cents per share.

The results mark the end of a three-year turnaround that has shifted Altron from a broad IT services group into a platform-led company focused on mobility, payments, digital identity and healthcare. Chief Executive Officer Werner Kapp said the company generated R1.9 billion in cash from operations and ended the year with a stronger balance sheet.

Platform businesses now account for 95% of operating profit. Altron FinTech was the strongest performer, with operating profit up 33% to R561 million, helped by higher debit-order and payment volumes. Point-of-sale device rentals more than doubled to more than 30,000.

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Netstar, Altron's vehicle telematics unit, passed R1 billion in EBITDA for the first time, supported by subscriber growth to 2.2 million. Altron HealthTech also posted growth, with operating profit rising 19% as more than 2,000 medical practices joined its network. Kapp said the next phase will focus on growth in platform businesses tied to South Africa's digital economy.

Key Takeaways

Altron's results show how a legacy technology company can regain investor confidence by narrowing its focus. The company has moved away from a broad IT services model and now depends mainly on platforms with repeat revenue, data, payments and sector-specific software. That shift matters because platform businesses can generate stronger margins and more predictable cash flow than project-based IT services. The special dividend also sends a clear message: management believes the balance sheet is strong enough to reward shareholders while still funding growth. Netstar gives Altron exposure to connected vehicles, fleet management and mobility data. FinTech gives it exposure to payments and merchant infrastructure. HealthTech gives it a position in the digitisation of medical practices. These are areas where South Africa still has room for digital adoption. The risk is that weaker legacy IT services could still drag on group performance if not managed well. Altron will also need to keep investing in product, security and distribution to defend its platform businesses. For investors, the question is whether FY26 was the peak of the turnaround or the start of a longer earnings cycle.