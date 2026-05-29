Congo-Kinshasa: Who Chief Calls for Ceasefire Amid DR Congo Ebola Outbreak

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) headed to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on Thursday as the country continues to combat a deadly resurgence of Ebola in its volatile eastern region where instability is rife.

Ahead of his arrival, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus appealed to armed groups to declare a ceasefire so that health workers can reach people and halt spread of the disease.

Since 15 May, UN agencies have been supporting the DRC and neighbouring Uganda to contain the outbreak caused by the rare Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, for which there is no treatment.

As of Wednesday, there were 105 confirmed cases and 10 confirmed deaths in the DRC, while Uganda has reported seven confirmed cases and one confirmed death.

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'We are committed'

In a message to the people of DRC, particularly those in Ituri province - the epicentre of the crisis -Tedros underscored WHO's solidarity.

"We are working under the leadership of the Government of DRC, together with all relevant partners, united around one goal: to stop this outbreak and protect your communities," he wrote.

"No one is working alone. No one is working at cross purposes. We are coordinated, we are committed, and we are here."

Similar challenges

This marks the 17th time that the DRC is facing Ebola since the virus was first discovered in 1976. The largest outbreak - which spread across North Kivu, South Kivu and Ituri provinces - took place from 2018 to 2020.

"Ebola is not new to me personally," Tedros said, as during that epidemic he made 14 visits to North Kivu, the epicentre of that particular outbreak - "one of the most complex in history".

It unfolded amid armed conflict that sparked displacement and disrupted supply routes, with "health workers operating under constant threat". At the same time, "mistrust ran deep," he recalled.

Heavy burden in Ituri

Tedros noted that such challenges are not so different today in Ituri, where some 90 per cent of cases have been reported, with smaller numbers in the Kivus. He underscored the burden the people of the province are bearing.

"I know that many of you are exhausted," he wrote. "You are already carrying so much: malaria, hunger, insecurity, and the daily struggle to keep your families safe. And now Ebola. It is not fair, and I will not pretend otherwise."

He highlighted the vital role of young people, urging them to talk to their friends and families and share what they know about Ebola in efforts to "help break the fear and the silence that allow this virus to spread."

©UNICEF/Carmel Ndomba Mbikayi A UNICEF water and sanitation expert explains Ebola prevention measures to students at a primary school in Bunia, Ituri, DR Congo. Support for health workers

Tedros also had a message for health workers in Ituri, who are "the backbone of this response." WHO stands with them and is working to get the support they need.

He acknowledged regional instability, where "conflict and displacement make everything harder, including reaching people who need care and keeping health workers safe."

Speaking frankly, Tedros said "this is one of our greatest challenges. We cannot do this work if those who are trying to help are prevented from doing so or put in danger," adding that WHO is working closely with all relevant partners to reach communities.

Ceasefire appeal

"That is why today I am making a direct appeal to all warring parties in this region: please, declare a ceasefire. Even briefly. Even just enough to let health workers through," he said.

"People are dying from Ebola who do not have to die. Children are sick. Families are suffering. No cause, no conflict, no grievance is worth condemning innocent people to death from a preventable disease."

He stressed that "a ceasefire, even a temporary one, would save lives. I urge you, I implore you: give us the space to help the people who need it most."

Anger and mistrust

Tedros also addressed the issue of anger and mistrust in some communities, saying he understands why.

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"Trust must be earned, it cannot be assumed," he said. "We have not always done things correctly. But I promise you, we are here to learn as much as we are here to help."

He explained that most previous Ebola outbreaks in the DRC were caused by the Zaire virus strain, which can be treated.

'There is much we can do together'

Although no approved vaccines or treatments are currently available for the Bundibugyo strain, "there is much we can do together to prevent the spread of this virus and save lives," he insisted.

"Early supportive care in our treatment centres can make a real difference," he said. "Coming forward early can make the difference between life and death. And everything we do, we will do with you."

Tedros noted that WHO teams are already on the ground and will stay there for as long as necessary.

"And when this outbreak is over, we will not quietly disappear," he said. "We will not forget you. We will stay, and we will keep working with you to build health systems that protect every person in every community."