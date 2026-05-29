Kenya Will Not Shy Away From Engaging International Partners, Including U.S. - PS Muthoni

Nairobi — Public health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni now says Kenya is at liberty to engage other partners in combating the highly risky Ebola virus that has so far claimed the lives of over 100 people in the DRC

According to the PS, Kenya will engage other countries, including the United States of America in strengthening its systems as long as it is done within the laws of the country

Consequently, PS Muthoni says the country cannot work in isolation; thus, any engagement with another country to establish an isolation centre is not new as Kenya did the same during the COVID - 19 pandemic.

She notes that the country has activated the national incident management systems, working closely with county governments to enhance surveillance.

As of now, all of the country's borders have enhanced surveillance, with all people, mostly those from the affected countries being screened.

There are no reported cases in the country as of yesterday but the PS says the government has put in place key measures that would facilitate quarantine and monitoring to avoid spread.

The PS also notes that the country's laboratories have the capacity to test samples within 6 - 8 hours and thus enhancing response.

The government also says it has mapped out high risk areas and encourages Kenyans to avoid unnecessary travel to affected areas.