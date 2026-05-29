Angola Intends to Reach 9.000 Megawatts of Energy Production By 2027

28 May 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan government intends to increase electricity production from 6,400 to 9,000 megawatts (MW) by 2027, the period established for the completion of the Caculo Cabaça Hydroelectric Plant.

The announcement was made Thursday in Luanda by the Secretary of State for Energy, Arlindo Carlos, while speaking to the press on the sidelines of the 2nd International Conference on Energy and Water, taking place in Angolan capital, Luanda.

According to the official, this projection reflects the commitment of the Angolan Executive to invest in this sector, to respond to the national population growth, estimated at more than 1.5 million inhabitants per year.

Arlindo Carlos said the Caculo Cabaça project will have an installed capacity of 2,172 MW, positioning itself as one of the largest hydroelectric dams in Sub-Saharan Africa, surpassed only by the Grand Renaissance Dam in Ethiopia.

The 2nd International Energy and Water Conference brings together experts, academics and industry leaders from various countries, including delegations from North America (USA and Canada), South America (Brazil), Asia (China and South Korea) and Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, Spain and Portugal), as well as several African countries.

OPF/QCB/DAN/AMP

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