East Africa: Ethiopia Advances As Horn of Africa Medical Tourism Hub

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia aims to become a premier regional destination for medical tourism by upgrading its tertiary healthcare and integrating AI-driven diagnostics.

State Minister of Health Dr. Dereje Duguma told the Ethiopian News Agency that this push, designed to draw patients from across the Horn of Africa while improving local care, is a core priority of the government's current health sector reforms.

"We are already seeing many patients visiting our country from neighboring areas like Somalia, Djibouti, and northern Kenya," he said.

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According to the state minister, the initiative aligns with Ethiopia's revised health policy, which places a strong emphasis on expanding specialized tertiary healthcare services and building a highly skilled clinical workforce.

Dr. Dereje stressed that achieving the country's medical tourism ambitions requires simultaneous investment in modern healthcare infrastructure, advanced medical equipment, and sustainable pharmaceutical supplies.

He noted that both public and private investments are already reshaping Ethiopia's healthcare sector.

The state minister cited the newly expanded facility at St. Paul's Hospital Millennium Medical College as a key milestone, adding that several private hospitals in Addis Ababa are increasingly providing high-level tertiary medical services.

Digital transformation, he said, remains central to the strategy and forms part of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's "Digital Ethiopia 2025" vision.

"Currently, we have more than 50 paperless hospitals and health centers. They rely entirely on digital systems to document patient histories and deliver care. That has provided a great proof of concept for us," he said.

He added that the ministry aims to digitalize more than 80 percent of public health facilities by 2030.

The state minister also revealed that Ethiopia has begun introducing AI-powered digital X-ray systems, diagnostic technologies, and treatment support mechanisms in selected health institutions.

"We have begun introducing AI-based digital X-rays, diagnostic tools, and treatment mechanisms in select health facilities," he stated, expressing confidence that the technologies will expand rapidly over the next three to five years despite the significant investment required for software, specialized devices, and workforce training.

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According to the state minister, the integration of tertiary healthcare expansion, digital medical records, and AI-supported healthcare systems is expected to strengthen Ethiopia's competitiveness as a regional healthcare destination while broadening quality medical services for citizens nationwide.

He further noted that the ministry plans to replicate successful healthcare models currently operating in Addis Ababa across major regional cities.

The strategy follows Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's recent inauguration of Lafto Hospital, a 5.4 hectare state of the art medical facility designed to treat complex illnesses, including cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

The hospital is expected to significantly reduce the number of Ethiopians traveling abroad for advanced medical treatment and help curb foreign currency outflows linked to overseas healthcare spending.