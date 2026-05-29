Botswana On Guard As Ebola Screening Starts

28 May 2026
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Goweditswe Kome

Ramokgwebana — North East District Environmental Health Officer, Mr Joseph Senamo conducting Ebola health screening on incoming international arrivals at Ramokgwebana Border on May 27. Botswana has heightened Ebola surveillance protocols at all points of entry, including airports and land borders, after World Health Organisation declared Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda outbreak a global health emergency.

A press release from the Ministry of Health,states that the precautionary measure is being implemented to protect the health and safety of all citizens and residents of Botswana, as well as to prevent the importation of the virus. All incoming travellers will undergo temperature and symptom checks, complete travel history questionnaires, and submit health declaration forms before entry.

Anyone showing symptoms or high-risk exposure will be isolated and referred to designated health facilities for further testing and management. The ministry also urges the public to avoid non-essential travel to Ebola-affected countries such as the DRC and Uganda, maintain strict hygiene practices, avoid contact with sick individuals and report any suspected cases immediately.

BOPA

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