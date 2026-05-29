Angola: Over 600 Students Benefit From School Kits in Camacupa

Camacupa — A total of 618 primary school students from the villages of Ndala Mutumbo and Colo-Lilunga, in the commune of Cuanza, municipality of Camacupa, in the province of Bié, benefited from school kits as part of the educational project "My School, My World".

The material consists of backpacks, dress uniforms, pencils, erasers, personalized teaching materials, and flip-flops, acquired by the Camacupa municipal administration and the education sector.

The initiative aims to combat school dropout and encourage students to continue to believe that school can be the safest way to transform lives and break cycles of social vulnerability.

In Wednesday's handover ceremony, the Camacupa municipal administrator, Deolinda Belvina Gonçalves, highlighted the social impact of the project in building a more inclusive and accessible education for communities furthest from cities and towns.

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On the occasion, she appealed to parents and guardians to continue investing in their children's education, discouraging the early involvement of children in agricultural activities.

"Investing in children's education means laying a solid foundation for the development of families and communities themselves," he reminded.

On the other hand, he highlighted the importance of the National School Feeding Program as one of the essential factors for student retention in schools, as well as recognizing the commitment of teachers in the teaching and learning process.

Meanwhile, in the message, the students praised the Government and partners for implementing the "My School, My World" project, emphasizing that it encourages them to perform better in the learning process.

The education sector in the municipality of Camacupa, has approximately 50,000 students enrolled, from pre to high school, studying in 402 classrooms and it has 1,470 teachers.

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