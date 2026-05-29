South Africa: March and March Wants Government to Strip RDP Cheats of Title Deeds

March and March led community protests across Nquthu this week, shutting down shops that activists say undocumented foreign nationals own.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Human Settlements says a syndicate has rented houses to undocumented migrants, possibly involving local government officials.

Activists in the KwaZulu-Natal town of Nquthu want the government to cancel the title deeds of homeowners who rent to undocumented foreign nationals. The group, called March and March, demands that these reconstruction and development programme (RDP) houses go to locals.

March and March led protests across different parts of Nquthu this week. Members searched businesses and houses that they believe people are occupying illegally. The activists shut down several shops that they say are owned by foreign nationals.

Zipho Hlatshwayo of March and March said the group followed proper rules. Hlatshwayo said the activists spoke to the head of housing at the Nquthu municipality and the police before taking action.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"There are many people who have waited for years to get RDP houses, unfortunately they have not received it," Hlatshwayo said. "But the biggest problem is that those houses are given to those who don't need it. That is why they are renting them out to illegal immigrants."

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Human Settlements said Nquthu is a major problem area. Department spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya said human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma is targeting RDP houses across KwaZulu-Natal where this happens.

"Duma wants RDP to be given to the locals who really need them," Sibiya said.

The department said it found a syndicate that leases and rents RDP houses to undocumented foreign nationals. Sibiya said local government officials might be part of this syndicate. The department started an investigation after communities across KwaZulu-Natal complained about the issue.

In a separate raid, police arrested three undocumented migrants last Thursday. The raid took place in Newlands and Quarry Heights in Durban.