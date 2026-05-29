Somalia: Somali Army Commander Meets Italian Delegation to Boost Military Cooperation

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali Ground Forces Commander Sahal Abdullahi Omar on Thursday received an Italian military delegation in Mogadishu for talks focused on strengthening defense cooperation and military support between the two countries.

The delegation, accompanied by Italy's military attaché to Somalia, was welcomed at the headquarters of the Somali National Army (SNA), where senior Somali military officers also attended the meeting.

According to Somali military officials, the discussions centered on expanding cooperation in military training, logistical assistance and capacity-building programs for the Somali armed forces.

Both sides also reviewed ongoing efforts aimed at improving the operational capabilities of the Somali National Army as it continues operations against Islamist militant group Al-Shabaab.

The Italian delegation thanked Somali military leaders for the warm reception and reaffirmed Italy's commitment to continued support and cooperation with Somalia's security institutions.

Italy remains one of Somalia's longstanding international security partners, providing assistance in military training, counterterrorism support and institutional development for the country's armed forces.