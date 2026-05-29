Namibia: Ngurare Wants Genocide History Documented

The continued academic research, documentation, and publication of the 1904-1908 genocide is being encouraged.

This is to preserve the memory of the atrocities committed during Namibia's colonial past.

Prime minister Elijah Ngurare noted this on Thursday during the commemoration of Genocide Remembrance Day at Otjinene in the Omaheke region.

"The stories, testimonies, and historical realities of the 1904-1908 genocide must continue to find expression through books, archives, universities, museums, films, and scholarly work, both in Namibia and across the world," he said.

He stressed that remembrance without proper documentation risks fading into silence over time.

Ngurare said future generations, both locally and internationally, must have access to truthful and well-preserved historical records to ensure that the suffering, resistance, and resilience of the affected communities are never erased from human memory.

It was the late Ovaherero paramount chief, Kuaima Riruako, who first introduced the motion on genocide in the National Assembly in September 2006.

In 2016, a motion was tabled in the assembly by former parliamentarian Usutuaije Maamberua, the then Swanu of Namibia president.

This led to the chosen Genocide Remembrance Day after various deliberations.