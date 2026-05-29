Somalia Finance Minister Meets AfDB President At Brazzaville Annual Meetings

28 May 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Brazzaville — Somalia's Finance Minister, Biixi Imaan Egeh, held talks on Thursday with African Development Bank President Dr. Sidi Ould Tah on the sidelines of the bank's annual meetings in Brazzaville, focusing on Somalia's economic reforms, growth prospects and investment opportunities.

The meeting reviewed progress made by Somalia in implementing economic reforms aimed at strengthening fiscal management, boosting economic growth and attracting foreign investment, according to officials.

Discussions also highlighted the African Development Bank's role in supporting Somalia's reconstruction and development projects, particularly in infrastructure and economic recovery initiatives.

Somalia's federal government reaffirmed its commitment to continuing reforms designed to improve the investment climate, expand employment opportunities and promote long-term economic development for the Somali people.

The African Development Bank remains one of Somalia's key international partners, supporting national development efforts and broader economic strengthening as the Horn of Africa nation rebuilds after decades of conflict and instability.

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