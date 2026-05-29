Tanzania: Zanzibar Renews Push for U.S., UK Offices

Zanzibar — THE government is continuing diplomatic engagements with the United States and the United Kingdom in efforts to persuade the two countries to reopen their consular offices in Zanzibar, as part of broader initiatives to strengthen trade, tourism and bilateral cooperation.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, told the National Assembly recently that the two countries had previously operated consular offices in Zanzibar before closing them following changes in their global diplomatic policies.

He clarified that the closures were not unique to Tanzania, noting that several countries around the world had been similarly affected by the policy changes.

"Currently, the responsibilities of those offices continue to be handled through their embassies in Dar es Salaam," Ambassador Kombo said.

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The minister was responding to a basic question from Mwinyi Jamal Ramadhan (BumbwiniCCM), who sought to know why the US, UK and Italian consular offices in Zanzibar had been closed.

Ambassador Kombo said the government recognises the importance of friendly nations such as the United States, the United Kingdom and Italy in maintaining consular representation in Zanzibar, citing the islands' growing role in trade, tourism, economic cooperation and cultural exchange.

He said the offices are also important in providing consular services to Zanzibaris and foreign nationals residing or investing in Zanzibar, in line with the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations of 1963.

"These offices are important for coordinating and strengthening economic, tourism, political and cultural cooperation while also serving citizens from both sides," he said.

The minister, however, noted that Italy has maintained its Vice-Consulate office in Zanzibar, located at Kiembesamaki along the road to Abeid Amani Karume International Airport.

He revealed that Italy has formally informed the ministry of its intention to upgrade the office from a Vice-Consulate to a full Consulate General.

According to the minister, Mr Stefano Totisco has already been confirmed by the ministry as Italy's Consul General in Zanzibar and will oversee consular matters involving Italian nationals living or investing in Zanzibar, particularly in the tourism sector.

"He will also handle consular matters involving Tanzanians travelling to or doing business with Italy," Ambassador Kombo said.

He added that upgrading the office would expand Italy's diplomatic and consular services in Zanzibar and further strengthen tourism ties, noting that Italy remains among the leading source markets for tourists visiting Zanzibar.

"This is good news and encouraging for Zanzibar, especially for the tourism sector where Italy continues to rank among the leading countries in tourist arrivals," he said.

Responding to a supplementary question on when negotiations with the United States and the United Kingdom would be concluded, Ambassador Kombo said diplomatic engagements continue until one side reaches a final decision.

"In diplomacy, negotiations continue until one country accepts the request of another. Discussions between Tanzania, the UK and the United States are progressing well," he said.

He noted that the United Kingdom already maintains representation in Zanzibar through an honorary consul, Ms Julia Bishop, who recently succeeded Captain Carl Salisbury following his retirement after 30 years of service.

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Regarding the United States, the minister said negotiations are still ongoing, as the country currently has no consular representation in Zanzibar.

On concerns over public awareness about the Italian consular office, Ambassador Kombo said the government would strengthen communication efforts to ensure more Tanzanians are aware of the office and the services it offers.

"The office is known to be in Kiembesamaki and the Italian flag is there, but not every Tanzanian or Zanzibari can identify the flag. We will advise them to put up clear signage showing that this is the Italian Consulate General in Zanzibar," he said.

He added that the ministry's communication unit would also assist in raising public awareness about the office and its services.