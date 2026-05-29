Tanzania: Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan Orders Police to Observe Ethics and Discipline to Maintain Public Trust

Dar es Salaam — THE Commander-in-Chief of the Tanzania Defence Forces, President Samia Suluhu Hassan, has directed the Tanzania Police Force to strengthen professionalism, discipline and public trust as the country faces growing security challenges driven by technological and global economic changes.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony for police officers and assistant inspectors at Kurasini in Dar es Salaam today, May 28, 2026, the President said policing is not an ordinary job but a critical responsibility that requires integrity, discipline, legal knowledge and understanding of the country's traditions and development priorities.

"The rapid technological advancement has transformed the nature of crime, increasing security threats across borders, roads, oceans, communities and online platforms, and this calls on the force to continuously review and improve its operations to match emerging challenges," she said.

Emphasizing her point, the Head of State noted that training remains one of the key tools in improving efficiency and professionalism within the force, expressing hope that the officers who graduated had gained the skills needed to serve the nation effectively.

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She also commended the work of the 2022 Criminal Justice Commission, saying its recommendations on institutional, structural and legal reforms within the police force were already being implemented, including strengthening community policing, expanding the use of ICT, improving training and reinforcing discipline.

However, the President said the success of the reforms should be measured through better use of resources in protecting citizens and property, adherence to professional ethics, improved public confidence and the ability to detect security threats early.

She urged the police force to build closer cooperation with citizens and other security agencies to prevent crime before it occurs and ensure quicker support to victims.

Addressing the graduating officers, the Head of State reminded them that leadership would not be judged by rank or decorations, but by discipline, integrity, professionalism and their ability to deliver results in protecting people and their property.