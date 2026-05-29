Angola: President João Lourenço Returns to Luanda

Luanda — President João Lourenço landed in Luanda on Thursday afternoon, following a 48-hour working visit to Zaire province, during which he chaired the 1st Ordinary Meeting of the Local Governance Council of 2026.

Upon arrival, the Head of State was received by the Vice-President of the Republic, Esperança da Costa, and other high-ranking Angolan state officials.

During the visit, on Wednesday, the Head of State observed the progress of the works on the future Mbanza Kongo General Hospital and the province's new airport.

On Thursday , the President received religious leaders, traditional authorities, and local businesspeople in audience, with whom he discussed issues related to the socio-economic situation of the region.

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Before leaving the city of Mbanza Kongo, João Lourenço chaired the 1st Ordinary Meeting of the Local Governance Council of 2026, an auxiliary body of the President of the Republic that includes provincial governors and ministers from sectors with direct involvement in the provinces.

The meeting reviewed the Public Investment Program (PIP) Implementation Report for the first quarter of 2026, a document that presents the progress of ongoing projects, identifies the main constraints, and proposes measures to ensure the continuity and effectiveness of public investments.

During the period under review, the PIP recorded 3,597 registered projects, of which 988 belong to the Central Administration Bodies and 2,609 to the Local Administration Bodies of the State.

The Local Governance Council also analyzed matters related to the political-administrative organization of the State, the monitoring of strategic local development projects, the annual budgets and plans of provincial governments, as well as the Integrated Local Development and Poverty Reduction Program. SC/DAN/AMP