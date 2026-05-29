Angola: Cabinda Border Guard Prevents Entry of 47 Illegal Immigrants

Cabinda — At least 47 foreign citizens in an irregular migratory situation have been arrested in the last three days by the Border Guard Police in the Province of Cabinda, due to violations of the national border perimeter.

These are citizens of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the Republic of Congo, found at the border posts in the municipalities of Massabi and Ngoio.

According to a press release to which ANGOP had access on Thursday, the National Police informs that immigrants were referred to the Immigration and Foreigners Service (SME) in Cabinda for legal procedures.

"The competent authorities will reinforce control and inspection actions at the land, river and sea borders with neighboring countries to discourage illegal immigration in the region", reads the note. JFC/JL/MRA/DOJ