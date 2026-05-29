Angola: Cabinda Border Guard Prevents Entry of 47 Illegal Immigrants

28 May 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cabinda — At least 47 foreign citizens in an irregular migratory situation have been arrested in the last three days by the Border Guard Police in the Province of Cabinda, due to violations of the national border perimeter.

These are citizens of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the Republic of Congo, found at the border posts in the municipalities of Massabi and Ngoio.

According to a press release to which ANGOP had access on Thursday, the National Police informs that immigrants were referred to the Immigration and Foreigners Service (SME) in Cabinda for legal procedures.

"The competent authorities will reinforce control and inspection actions at the land, river and sea borders with neighboring countries to discourage illegal immigration in the region", reads the note. JFC/JL/MRA/DOJ

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.