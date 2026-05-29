South Africa: Gun Violence Sparks Fear in Khayelitsha - South African News Briefs - May 29, 2026

Gun Violence Sparks Fear in Khayelitsha

Community crime busters in Khayelitsha have said that residents are still reeling following an uptick in mass shootings, reports EWN. Nine people have been killed in three separate mass shootings in the area. Khayelitsha Spiritual Crime Prevention's Sakhele Kula warned that the surge in gun violence threatens years of work aimed at rebuilding trust between communities and police. Meanwhile, Gun Free South Africa has warned against societies becoming desensitised to violence. It called for tougher action on illegal firearm recovery, prosecution, prevention, community safety and fixing weaknesses in firearm management systems.

No Injuries After Menlyn Mall Explosion

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Police have confirmed that no one was injured following an explosion at one of the stores at Menlyn Mall, east of Pretoria, reports SABC News. It is alleged that an unknown explosive device detonated on one of the store shelves. Preliminary information indicates that an unknown device detonated inside the store. Damage sustained was limited to food items and shelving inside the store. Five workers were inside the store at the time, but no injuries were reported.

Court Bars KwaZulu-Natal Mayor From Foreign-Owned Shops

The Pietermaritzburg High Court has barred the Mayor of the Inkosi Langalibalele Local Municipality, Mduduzi Myeza, from entering business premises belonging to foreign nationals, unless he is carrying out an official inspection, reports EWN. The court has also ordered the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands mayor not to share social media posts that may incite violence. The ruling follows a legal challenge brought by 38 shop owners in Estcourt who accused the mayor of intimidation. Myeza has been publicly calling on undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country. However, Myeza’s legal representative, Xolani Zuma, maintained that his client was merely exercising his constitutional rights and executing his civic duties.

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