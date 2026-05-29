Kenya: PS Muhia Inspects Kilgoris GK Prison Projects, Promises Budget Support

Kisii — Salome Wairimu Muhia Biacco has called on communities to support offenders released on probation, saying successful reintegration is key to reducing repeat offences and easing pressure on correctional facilities.

The Principal Secretary for the State Department for Correctional Services made the remarks during a visit to the Kilgoris Probation Office and Kilgoris GK Prison.

Speaking at the probation office, PS Muhia said probation services remain critical in rehabilitating offenders and reducing congestion in prisons, urging the public to avoid stigmatizing former inmates.

"We must give offenders released on probation a second chance and support their reintegration into society," she said.

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During her inspection of Kilgoris GK Prison, the PS assessed ongoing and stalled development projects within the facility and assured officers that the department would prioritise their completion in the next budget cycle.

She noted that the projects are part of efforts to align correctional services with the government's Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

On healthcare access, the PS said the government is accelerating implementation of Universal Health Coverage through the Social Health Authority (SHA), including within correctional institutions.

"Through our ministry, we are registering inmates for SHA free of charge. We have already completed registration for officers, and the exercise for inmates is ongoing," she stated.

PS Muhia also highlighted the department's participation in the national tree-growing programme, saying prisons and probation offices are actively raising tree seedlings to support the government's target of planting 15 billion trees by 2032.

She said correctional facilities across the country are contributing to environmental conservation while also creating rehabilitation opportunities for inmates through tree nursery projects.