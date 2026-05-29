Kenya: NACADA Shuts Down Rehab Centres in Makueni and Kilifi, Rescues 16 Clients

Nairobi — The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has shut down two rehabilitation centres in Makueni County and Kilifi County following the discovery of serious safety, health and operational violations during compliance inspections.

The operations, led by NACADA's Compliance and Enforcement team in collaboration with multiple agencies, resulted in the rescue and relocation of 16 clients from facilities deemed unfit for rehabilitation services.

Speaking after the inspections, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Anthony Omerikwa said the Authority would intensify nationwide enforcement against rehabilitation centres operating below required standards.

Inspectors first raided At Good Hope Rehabilitation Centre in Mtito Andei, where they uncovered what officials described as hazardous and degrading conditions.

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According to NACADA, the facility was admitting clients despite having cracked walls, missing ceilings, incomplete paintwork and unsafe infrastructure.

Inspectors also reported poor kitchen hygiene, lack of food safety measures, inadequate sanitation facilities, absence of medical waste disposal systems and use of unsafe borehole water by clients.

Authorities further established that the facility lacked qualified medical personnel, including counsellors, psychologists and medical officers. There was also no evidence of individualised treatment plans, structured rehabilitation programmes, substance use monitoring or aftercare support.

Following the inspection, the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council issued a closure notice and directed the transfer of all 14 admitted clients to compliant rehabilitation centres.

In a separate enforcement operation, NACADA inspectors visited The Omari Project, which was reportedly under construction at the time of inspection.

The facility had two patients -- one male and one female -- but inspectors still identified major non-compliance issues, including poor hygiene, inadequate sanitation, lack of structured treatment programmes and improper medicine management.

The two patients were immediately transferred to Miritini Treatment and Rehabilitation Facility for continued care.

NACADA said all medicines at the facility were confiscated by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council with support from the Red Cross pending further regulatory action.

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Dr. Omerikwa said rehabilitation facilities must uphold the dignity, safety and recovery of vulnerable Kenyans seeking treatment.

"These are not just buildings, they are places where vulnerable Kenyans go to heal, recover, and reclaim their lives. Operating such facilities under dangerous and degrading conditions is a betrayal of that sacred trust," he said.

He added that the government's renewed anti-drug campaign would target both traffickers and substandard rehabilitation institutions.

"We will not hesitate to shut down any centre that compromises the safety, dignity, or recovery of its clients. Enforcement against traffickers must go hand in hand with quality care for those who have fallen victim. Both fronts are non-negotiable," he said.

NACADA confirmed that the two facilities will remain closed pending fresh inspections and full compliance with regulatory and safety standards.