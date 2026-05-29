Kenya: Only Seven Victims Identified After Deadly Utumishi Girls Academy Fire

Kenya Red Cross/X
With families grappling with shock and pain after the fire at Utumishi Girls Academy in Nakuru County, Kenya Red Cross remains present on the ground, standing with students, families, teachers and staff.
29 May 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nakuru — Officials investigating the deadly dormitory fire at Utumishi Girls Academy have confirmed that only seven of the 16 victims have so far been positively identified.

Authorities said the remaining bodies were burnt beyond recognition due to the intensity of the overnight blaze that swept through the school dormitory.

Investigators said the remaining victims will be identified through a DNA matching process expected to involve family members.

The identification exercise is ongoing as forensic experts work alongside relatives to establish the identities of those who perished in the tragedy.

Emergency responders and investigators remain at the scene as authorities intensify efforts to determine the cause of the fire.

The incident has sparked grief across the country and renewed debate over fire safety standards in boarding schools.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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