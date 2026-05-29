Zimbabwe: Zifa Names Mighty Warriors Squad for Four Nations Tournament

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has released the Mighty Warriors squad set to represent the country at the upcoming Four Nations Tournament in Zambia next month.

The regional competition, which will feature Zimbabwe, Kenya, Burkina Faso and hosts Zambia, is expected to provide the Mighty Warriors with valuable competition as the team continues preparations for future continental assignments.

The technical team named a balanced squad blending experienced campaigners with emerging talent as Zimbabwe seeks to build a competitive side ahead of upcoming international engagements.

The tournament is also expected to give the coaching department an opportunity to assess combinations, improve team chemistry and evaluate players.

Despite unveiling the squad, ZIFA is yet to announce when the team will go into camp.