Zimbabwe: Watchdog Raises Alarm Over Dinson Displacements, Poor Living Conditions in Manhize

The Centre for Natural Resource Governance (CNRG) has called on the Government of Zimbabwe to urgently intervene in the escalating humanitarian, environmental and governance crisis surrounding operations by Dinson Iron and Steel Company (DISCO) in Manhize, where displaced communities are reportedly living in poor conditions amid allegations of neglect and corporate misconduct.

In a statement, CNRG said communities displaced to pave way for the Dinson Industrial Park were facing severe hardship, including lack of water, inadequate compensation and food insecurity.

"Communities displaced to pave way for the Dinson Industrial Park report severe hardship and neglect. Six boreholes drilled by the company at relocation sites reportedly turned into dry holes, leaving families without reliable access to water," the organisation said.

The watchdog said affected families had received inadequate compensation because the land was classified as state land, meaning payments only covered structures and trees instead of the full livelihood value attached to the land.

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CNRG expressed particular concern over the plight of about 22 families from Mushenjere village, many of whom are elderly people aged between 80 and 90 years.

"These villagers, especially elderly women who depend on subsistence farming, have lost access to their agricultural land following mining expansion," the organisation said.

"The company set up its industrial complex on the villagers' farmland, thereby bringing farming activities to a halt."

According to CNRG, DISCO also constructed a wall around the industrial site, cutting families off from their arable land while exposing them to dust, pollution and emissions from mining and limestone crushing operations.

"Consequently, for more than four years the affected families have not been able to grow crops for subsistence,thereby condemning them to perennial food insecurity," the statement said.

The organisation said only three families had reportedly been relocated to the proposed site, but the houses had allegedly developed structural cracks despite appearing complete externally.

Families are reportedly surviving on irregular subsistence allowances of US$200 paid every other month, which CNRG described as inadequate given the rising cost of living.

"At one point, these payments reportedly stopped for more than five months until communities protested," the organisation said.

CNRG also raised concern over allegations that some company-linked officials were attempting to "sanitize the public image of the project while obscuring the realities facing communities on the ground."

"Reports indicate that media houses are routinely invited for choreographed tours of the production facilities and industrial operations, while the affected community areas, cracked houses, dust pollution zones and relocation sites are deliberately excluded from the tours," the statement said.

The organisation further alleged that some senior Zimbabwean managers at the company had attracted the attention of government authorities over the handling of relocation engagements.

"CNRG has received information that officials from the Ministry of Lands recently called the manager to order over allegations that he engaged communities outside formal government relocation processes and without the knowledge or oversight of responsible state authorities," the organisation said.

The watchdog also claimed workers at Dinson were operating under unsafe conditions and alleged that medical test results conducted on employees had not been released.

"At some point the company engaged a medical doctor to carry out medical tests on the employees but the results were not declared to the workers. Instead, they are kept at the safety office," CNRG said.

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"In cases where some workers might have life-threatening conditions, this information remains a closely guarded secret by management."

The organisation warned that Zimbabwe's industrialisation drive should not come at the expense of communities and workers.

"These developments raise serious concerns about transparency and accountability in the handling of community relocation and compensation processes. Zimbabwe's industrialisation agenda cannot be realised by sacrificing human dignity, community rights and environmental justice," the statement read.

CNRG called on government to enforce the immediate construction of safe and durable housing, provide reliable water infrastructure, conduct independent environmental and health assessments, release workers' medical results and investigate allegations of misinformation and irregular community engagements.

The organisation also urged authorities to set up a measurable implementation timeline for all corrective actions.