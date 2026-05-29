Kenya: Public Health Arrival Restrictions and Enhanced Ebola Screening

press release

Event: U.S. citizens and U.S. nationals who have been present in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Uganda, or South Sudan within 21 days of arrival in the United States must only enter through designated airports for enhanced screening. Review the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) information on what travelers need to know about returning to the United States from DRC, Uganda, and South Sudan for the list of designated airports.

The CDC and the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will apply enhanced public health screening at the designated airports in response to the Ebola disease outbreak. This requirement applies to all U.S. citizen and U.S. national passengers who were present in those countries. For travel information regarding non-U.S. citizens, including lawful permanent residents (LPRs), review the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) information on what travelers need to know about returning to the United States from DRC, Uganda, and South Sudan .

Please be prepared for flight changes or cancellations.

Actions to take:

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Review the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) information on what travelers need to know about returning to the United States from DRC, Uganda, and South Sudan .

Read the Department of Homeland Security Alert on Enhanced Ebola Screening .Read the Modification of List of Designated Airports - May 21, 2026 .Read the Modification of List of Designated Airports - May 24, 2026 .

Review Consular Information for Americans Regarding the Ebola Outbreak .

If you are planning to travel to the United States, contact your airline to confirm your flight and route.

You may also contact the State Department - Consular Affairs:Phone: +1-888-407-4747 or +1-202-501-4444

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive safety and security updates.