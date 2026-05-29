Kenya: Azimio Removes Wamboka From Powerful PIC Committee Amid Graft Claims

Nairobi — The Azimio Coalition has removed Bumula MP Jack Wamboka from the influential Public Investments Committee (PIC) on Governance and Education, reassigning him to the Committee on National Cohesion and Equal Opportunity, barely a month after he was suspended over corruption allegations.

The changes are contained in the National Assembly's Supplementary Order Paper for Thursday, May 29, through a motion by the Committee on Selection seeking to reconstitute several parliamentary committees.

Under the proposed changes, Wamboka will join the Committee on National Cohesion and Equal Opportunity, replacing Luanda MP Dick Maungu Oyugi, who has been transferred to the PIC on Governance and Education as a substantive member.

PIC Governance and Education is among Parliament's most powerful oversight committees, mandated to scrutinise audited accounts of state corporations, universities and public institutions in the governance and education sectors.

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The reshuffle comes weeks after Wamboka faced suspension following complaints by witnesses who appeared before the committee and accused the lawmaker of harassment.

In a letter addressed to Speaker Moses Wetang'ula, the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) protested what it described as hostility, harassment and demeaning treatment of its officers during appearances before the committee.

The commission further alleged that Wamboka demanded bribes in exchange for favourable consideration during committee proceedings.

The motion also proposes adjustments to the PIC membership, with additional members drawn from across the political divide.

Those proposed to serve on the reconstituted committee include Kasipul MP Boyd Were Ong'ondo, Igembe Central MP Daniel Kiili Karitho, Isiolo Woman Representative Mumina Gollo Bonaya, Embakasi West MP Mark Samuel Mwenje, Kabete MP James Githua Kamau Wamacukuru and Kilome MP Nzambia Kithua Thuddeu.

Others are Kiminini MP Maurice Kakai Bisau, South Imenti MP Shadrack Mwiti Ithinji, Lungalunga MP Mangale Munga Chiforomodo, Bomachoge Borabu MP Ondieki Miruka Alfah, Sotik MP Francis Kipyegon Arap Sigei, Isiolo South MP Mohamed Tubi, Narok Woman Representative Rebecca Noonaishi Tonkei and Central Imenti MP Moses Nguchine Kirima.

The wider committee reshuffle also affected several departmental and select committees, partly to accommodate newly elected lawmakers following recent by-elections and to reflect broader political balancing within the House.

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Kiambu Woman Representative Gathoni Wamuchomba was nominated to the Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning, replacing Betty Maina, who was moved to the Departmental Committee on Transport and Infrastructure.

Emurra Dikkir MP David Kipsang Keter was nominated to the Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee, replacing Nandi Hills MP Bernard Kitur, and simultaneously appointed to the Departmental Committee on Regional Development in place of Wamuchomba.

Sirisia MP John Waluke was nominated to the Special Funds Accounts Committee, replacing Teso South MP Mary Emaase Otucho.

In another change, Harrison Kombe Garama was nominated to the Departmental Committee on Education, replacing Dick Maungu Oyugi.The House is expected to debate and vote on the proposed changes next Tuesday.