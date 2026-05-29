East Africa: Nairobi Forum Explores East Africa's Clean Energy Transition

Nairobi — Entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers and development partners gathered in Nairobi last week to discuss how East Africa can accelerate access to clean and sustainable energy solutions amid growing climate and economic pressures.

The meeting, held under the Social and Inclusive Business Camp (SIBC) East Africa Programme, focused on supporting businesses working in renewable energy, clean cooking, energy efficiency and energy access across the region.

Participants drawn from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and Ethiopia said stronger collaboration between governments, investors and entrepreneurs will be critical in addressing energy access challenges while creating jobs and supporting economic growth.

The discussions come at a time when many African countries are pushing for cleaner energy alternatives as the continent grapples with climate change, rising fuel prices and limited electricity access in some regions.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Speaking during the event, Philippe Baudez, SIBC Project Manager at Campus Groupe AFD, said Africa's energy transition should be viewed not only as a climate issue but also as an economic opportunity.

"Through stronger collaboration between entrepreneurs, investors, development organisations and ecosystem actors, we want to accelerate innovation, climate resilience and inclusive economic transformation across the region," Baudez said.

The programme currently supports 48 entrepreneurs from East Africa, many of them operating women-led enterprises focused on solving energy challenges within local communities.

Organisers said the initiative aims to help businesses grow through technical training, mentorship, investor connections and networking opportunities that improve investment readiness and long-term sustainability.

Participants at the forum also highlighted challenges affecting clean energy businesses in Africa, including limited financing, weak infrastructure and difficulties in scaling projects beyond pilot stages.

One entrepreneur participating in the programme said access to mentorship and investor networks was helping local businesses expand their ambitions beyond domestic markets.

"The programme is helping us strengthen our businesses for long-term impact. Exposure to investors and ecosystem actors is opening new opportunities for partnerships and growth," the entrepreneur said.

The Nairobi gathering also served as preparation for the Africa Forward Summit 2026, where entrepreneurs are expected to engage investors, policymakers and international partners on business and sustainability opportunities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines East Africa Kenya Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Since its launch in 2017, the SIBC programme has supported more than 400 entrepreneurs across Africa, helping enterprises improve social impact while strengthening their businesses and attracting investment.