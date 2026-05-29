South Africa: MP's Criminal Case Against Ethekwini Manager Highlights Breakdown in State Anti-Corruption Efforts

29 May 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Greg Ardé

A parliamentary clash over missing SIU reports has escalated into the opening of a criminal case, putting scrutiny on how little consequence follows corruption findings in South Africa.

ActionSA MP Alan Beesley this week opened a criminal case against the eThekwini municipal manager, Musa Mbhele, after a heated exchange between the two in a Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) meeting in Cape Town.

At the 20 May meeting to consider Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probes into eThekwini's finances, Beesley put it to Mbhele that either he or President Cyril Ramaphosa was lying about SIU reports.

Mbhele claimed he had never seen a 2023 SIU report on dodgy municipal land sales in eThekwini, leaving Beesley aghast.

"It is deeply concerning if the SIU are issuing reports and the city says they're not receiving them," said Beesley.

His information from the Presidency was that the SIU report was sent to Mbhele in 2023, "So either the Presidency is lying or, with all due respect, city manager, you're lying."

"I take serious exception," retorted the city manager, claiming his team told him they never received the SIU reports.

"You can't say we are lying," Mbhele said. "I've never seen the report," he said, before accusing Beesley of lying.

Fast-forward 18 days, and Beesley opened a criminal case against Mbhele at the Cape Town Central Police Station, warning that lying...

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