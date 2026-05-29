South Africa: Joe 'Ferrari' Sibanyoni Granted Bail - - Questions Remain Over Previous Prosecutor, Magistrate

Joe 'Ferrari' Sibanyoni and his co-accused appeared in the Delmas Magistrates' Court on Thursday after their extortion case was moved from Kwaggafontein due to safety concerns. The case is proceeding despite Sibanyoni's attempt to interdict his warrant of arrest.

On Thursday, 28 May, Joe "Ferrari" Sibanyoni and his co-accused were released on bail of R70,000 each after their first appearance in the Delmas Magistrates' Court, following the re-enrolment of their extortion and money laundering case.

Sibanyoni is allegedly linked to organised crime networks, and the case has raised questions over prosecutorial and magisterial misconduct, and intimidation attempts, after Sibanyoni was released when the matter first appeared in court.

On Wednesday, 27 May, the NPA announced that the matter would be re-enrolled at Delmas Magistrates' Court, after it was struck off the roll on 18 May.

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NPA spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the matter had been transferred from the Kwaggafontein Magistrates' Court due to safety and security concerns. He said the NPA had put precautionary measures in place to ensure the safety of the court officials involved in the matter.

The NPA granted the defence three months to submit representations to the director of public prosecutions (DPP) in Mpumalanga, after which the submissions would be considered and the outcome communicated to the accused's legal team.

The case has been postponed to 1 September 2026. As part of their bail conditions, the accused are ordered to attend all court proceedings until the...