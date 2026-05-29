Sudan: TSC President Salutes Armed Forces, Praises Sacrifices in Restoring Security and Stability

Khartoum — President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, paid tribute to officers, non-commissioned officers, and soldiers of the Sudanese Armed Forces, praising their steadfastness and sacrifices in defending the nation.

Speaking during an Eid Al-Adha greeting visit to the General Command of the Armed Forces on Thursday, attended by Assistant Commanders General Shams-Eddin Kabbashi, Chief of Staff General Yassir Al-Atta, General Mirghani Idris, and General Engineer Ibrahim Jabir, Al-Burhan said the Sudanese people's support for the Armed Forces had been the key to victory over the enemy.

He added: "We have succeeded in restoring Sudan, and in the future, we will be able to rebuild the Sudanese state on sound national foundations."

Al-Burhan also saluted troops stationed across the country, particularly in South Kordofan, Blue Nile, West Kordofan, and Darfur.

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He said the mission launched on April 15, 2023, following the aggression against the Sudanese people, would continue until all territories seized by the rebellion are reclaimed and "mercenaries and rebels" are eliminated.

The TSC President stated that the Armed Forces are advancing with confidence and precision, adding that once the war ends, Sudan will have established a "real army" different from the previous one in terms of equipment, efficiency, and organizational structure.

He said the experience the Armed Forces have undergone over the past three years would make them stronger, more united, and more cohesive in confronting the country's challenges, while praising the fighting spirit of troops in the "Battle of Dignity."

Al-Burhan reassured the Sudanese people that the Armed Forces are steadily moving toward defeating the rebels and eliminating them completely, adding: "We will not give them another chance to return."

He said there would be no Rapid Support Forces militia in Sudan and that there is no place for rebels in the country.

The commander-in-chief also dismissed reports about consultations in Bahrain, describing them as baseless and completely false, and said reports published by Middle East newspaper were entirely inaccurate.

Al-Burhan affirmed that the Armed Forces would continue the "Battle of Dignity" until its conclusion and that victory would be achieved through the determination of soldiers and the will of the Sudanese people.

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He praised the confidence of the Sudanese people in their Armed Forces and their support for the military, as well as the sacrifices of allied forces, mobilized fighters, and the popular resistance.

"Soon we will reach Darfur region city by city and cleanse it of these rebels," he said.

The TSC President welcomed fighters who were "misled" into joining the rebellion, saying the doors of the homeland and the Armed Forces remain open to anyone willing to lay down arms and join the national cause.

"There will be no Janjaweed in Sudan after today," he added.

He also said the door remains open to politicians who have not taken hostile positions against the army and the nation.