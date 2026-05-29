Sudan: Intelligence Chief Meets Chairman of Russian Duma Foreign Affairs Committee

Moscow — Director-General of the General Intelligence Service, General Ahmed Ibrahim Mufaddal, met Thursday with Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Russian State Duma, Leonid Slutsky, on the sidelines of his participation in the International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues currently being held in Moscow.

General Mufaddal briefed the Russian official on political and military developments in Sudan and progress achieved on various operational fronts. He also reviewed the grave violations committed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia against Sudanese citizens.

The intelligence chief outlined the government's vision for achieving peace and stability, including its initiative for an intra-Sudanese dialogue inside Sudan that would allow broad participation.

He also praised Russia's supportive positions toward Sudan, particularly at the United Nations Security Council, as well as coordination between the two countries in international forums.

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For his part, Slutsky welcomed General Mufaddal and his accompanying delegation to Moscow, highlighting the importance of Sudan's participation in the international security meeting.

He said Russia is closely following developments in Sudan, the positions of various countries, and attempts to interfere in Sudan's internal affairs, reaffirming Moscow's firm and principled position in support of Sudan's unity and sovereignty and its rejection of any attempts targeting the legitimate government and state institutions.

The meeting underscored the importance of joint efforts to strengthen bilateral relations through existing mechanisms and exchange visits between officials of both countries, reaffirming the mutual desire to expand cooperation across various fields.