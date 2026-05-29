Kenya: New Coffee Hub to Bring Global Buyers Straight to Kenyan Farms

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 - Kenya has launched a new origin-based coffee trade convention aimed at connecting international buyers directly with local farmers in a move expected to increase export earnings and improve returns for producers.

Dubbed the Kenya Coffee Hub, the convention seeks to reposition Kenya as a direct trading destination for premium coffee buyers by shifting negotiations and buyer engagements from foreign capitals back to the country.

The initiative comes as Kenya continues to earn premium prices for its coffee abroad despite producers remaining largely disconnected from end buyers and global branding opportunities.

Organizers say the convention will allow international buyers to engage directly with farmers and experience coffee production at source, a move expected to strengthen market access and enhance value retention within the local supply chain.

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Speaking during the launch, Salome Bisau said the initiative would create greater visibility for farmers and their farms in international markets.

"Women do a lot of groundwork, but when it comes to the actual representation in selling places, it is usually men," Salome Bisau said.

"It is not a bad thing, but women require more representation".

According to Kenya Coffee Hub Co-founder Joshua Tiampati, the convention also supports ongoing reforms in the coffee sector by addressing information gaps that limit exports.

"The coffee sector has tariffs that are nor really written on paper," Tiampati said adding that education and awareness is a gap in this sector.

"Many people think that the reason why they are not exporting coffee out of the country is because that is reserved for cartels. But reality is, there is certain standards, certain measures that have been put in place by foreign markets to regulate the kind of coffee they take in." .

The initiative is also expected to improve understanding of export standards and market readiness among local producers while attracting more foreign buyers into the country.

According to the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI), Kenya earned USD 297 million from coffee exports to 59 countries in 2025, underlining the crop's importance as a foreign exchange earner.

KNCCI President Erick Rutto said Kenya has historically lacked origin-based trade conventions despite its global reputation for quality coffee.

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"International buyers are willing to pay a premium of upto 30 to 50 per cent when they experience quality of coffee at origin rather than from a shipped sample" Erick Rutto said.

Industry players say the convention could help strengthen Kenya's competitiveness in the global specialty coffee market while increasing earnings for farmers through direct buyer relationships and improved market visibility.