South Africa Raises Rates for First Time Since 2023

The South African Reserve Bank raised its key repo rate by 25 basis points to 7% on May 28, its first increase since 2023, as inflation risks rose after the Middle East crisis pushed up fuel costs.

The move was backed by 4 of the 6 members of the Monetary Policy Committee, while 2 voted to hold rates. Governor Lesetja Kganyago said the committee discussed a 50 basis-point increase but chose a smaller move while waiting for more data.

Inflation rose to 4% in April from 3.1% in March, reaching the upper end of the central bank's 3% target with a 1 percentage-point tolerance band. Producer inflation also climbed to 4.8% year-on-year in April from 2.3% in March, showing broader price pressure.

The central bank raised its inflation forecast to 4.4% for 2026 from 3.7%, and to 3.7% for 2027 from 3.3%. It also cut its growth forecast to 1.2% for 2026 from 1.4%, and to 1.7% for 2027 from 1.9%, as higher fuel and food costs weigh on households and investment.

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The SARB said 3 risk scenarios all pointed to more tightening. A longer closure of the Strait of Hormuz could lift inflation to about 5% and require 2 more hikes. The worst case, combining Middle East risks, El Niño and larger price pass-through, could push inflation above 6% and require 3 extra hikes.

Key Takeaways

South Africa's rate hike shows how fast the inflation outlook can change when an external shock hits an import-dependent economy. At the start of the year, many investors expected rate cuts as inflation stayed near target. The Iran war changed that by pushing oil prices higher and raising fuel costs, which then fed into transport, food and business expenses. The central bank cannot lower global oil prices, but it can act to stop a temporary shock from spreading into wages, prices and expectations. That is why the vote matters. A split decision shows policymakers are balancing inflation control against weaker growth. The economy is still fragile, and higher rates will pressure consumers, companies and credit demand. But the SARB is also trying to defend its 3% target and keep credibility after one global inflation surge earlier this decade. For markets, the message is clear: inflation risk now matters more than growth support. Future decisions will depend on oil prices, the rand, food costs and whether April's price jump becomes a longer cycle.