Kenya: Mudavadi - Kenya Being Proactive in Establishing US-Backed Ebola Facility, 16 Preparedness Centers

Nairobi — Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi says Kenya is taking a proactive stance in strengthening its public health emergency preparedness through the establishment of a US-backed Ebola facility and 16 additional preparedness centres across the country.

Speaking on the initiative, Mudavadi emphasized that the move is part of a broader national strategy to enhance rapid response capacity in the event of an Ebola outbreak or other infectious disease emergencies.

He noted that the facilities are designed to improve early detection, isolation, and treatment capabilities, while supporting coordinated response efforts between local and international health partners.

He further clarified that the programme is preventive in nature, aimed at safeguarding public health rather than responding to an active outbreak, and urged the public to rely on verified information to avoid the spread of misinformation regarding the project.

The government says the expanded network of preparedness centres will strengthen Kenya's overall health security infrastructure and improve its ability to respond swiftly to potential cross-border health threats.