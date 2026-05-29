South Africa: Mogotsi Hid Three Convictions and His Lawyers Are Calling It a Mistake

Brown Mogotsi declared three prior convictions in court, including two counts of assault with intent to cause GBH, for which he served two years in prison.

The State revealed Mogotsi had six convictions in total. His lawyers argued the three undisclosed ones were omitted by mistake, not by design.

Brown Mogotsi walked into the Johannesburg Magistrates Court and declared three previous convictions. The State told the court he had six.

The three Mogotsi disclosed were serious. Two were for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. One was for reckless and negligent driving. For those offences, he served two years in prison and was released on parole.

The three he did not disclose remain unclear. His attorney, Nthabiseng Mohomelo told the court Mogotsi believed he only needed to declare convictions that did not result in suspended sentences, and that leaving them out carried no malicious intent.

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"I invite the court to look at the fact that the applicant is a lay person and accommodate the applicant in as far as the possibility of making errors," Mohomelo said.

A second attorney, Sekgatja, told the court the assault convictions dated back many years, to a time when Mogotsi was still young. He also argued that keeping Mogotsi in custody would hurt his wife and four children, all of whom depend on him financially.

The court also heard an allegation that Mogotsi tried to bribe his investigating officer. His legal team called it a misunderstanding.

Mogotsi faces charges linked to faking his own assassination attempt, perjury, defeating the ends of justice, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and discharging a gun in public.

Bail judgement was postponed to 4 June 2026.