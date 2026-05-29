South Africa: Parliament Wishes the Muslim Community a Blessed Eid Al-Adha

press release

The Presiding Officers of Parliament wish all Muslims in South Africa a blessed Eid-al-Adha, a Festival of Sacrifice, which commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim's absolute obedience to God.

The occasion of Eid al-Adha marks a sacred and significant observance that commemorates the profound faith, obedience and devotion of Prophet Ibrahim. The festival embodies values of sacrifice, compassion, generosity and solidarity with those in need - principles that resonate deeply with South Africa's constitutional commitment to human dignity, equality and social justice.

As families and communities gather in prayer and reflection, and extend acts of charity to the less fortunate, this occasion serves as a reminder of the importance of unity, mutual respect and shared humanity across diverse cultures and beliefs.

In a society built on diversity, such moments of spiritual reflection strengthen the collective pursuit of nation-building and social cohesion.

May this blessed occasion bring peace, joy, and renewed hope to all who celebrate.

Eid Mubarak.