Kenya: DCI Arrests 8 Students Linked to Deadly Utumishi Girls School Arson in Gilgil

David von Diemar / Unsplash
(file photo)
29 May 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Directorate of Criminal Investigations has arrested eight students linked to the planning and execution of a suspected arson attack at Utumishi Girls Senior Secondary School that left 16 students dead.

In a statement issued Friday, the DCI said preliminary investigations, including analysis of CCTV footage, forensic examinations, and witness interviews, identified the eight girls as persons of interest connected to the deadly dormitory fire that occurred on May 28, 2026.

The agency said the suspects are currently in police custody as detectives continue recording statements and reconstructing the sequence of events surrounding the tragedy.

According to investigators, forensic teams are examining burn patterns, ignition sources, electrical installations, and the possible presence of accelerants to determine the exact cause of the blaze and establish the motive behind the suspected arson attack.

The fire extensively damaged the first floor of Melino Waithera Dormitory, a two-storey building that housed 135 double-decker beds. Authorities confirmed that all 16 bodies recovered from the scene were transferred to Naivasha Sub-county Referral Hospital Mortuary pending post-mortem examinations and formal identification.

The DCI said a multi-agency team comprising homicide detectives, forensic experts, crime scene investigators, intelligence officers, and disaster response agencies has taken over the probe.

The National Police Service conveyed condolences to the affected families, students, and the school community, while appealing for calm and restraint as investigations continue.

Authorities said further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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