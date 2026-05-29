Uganda: Ebola Response Update - May 28, 2026

press release

Office of the Spokesperson | Media Note | May 28, 2026

The Department of State, in close coordination with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is continuing to mount a rapid and comprehensive response to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda.

Protecting Americans

To ensure Americans can easily find the latest travel information on the outbreak, the Department created a dedicated Ebola information page .

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Supporting the Regional Response

Working with local governments, NGO implementers, and international organizations, the U.S. government continues a comprehensive and coordinated response to contain the Ebola outbreak at its source to protect the American people and prevent further international spread.

On May 27, the Department finalized plans to allocate an additional $80 million in bilateral assistance to key partners on the ground to expand their ongoing response to the Ebola outbreak. These new resources will enable implementing partners to scale up the following critical response activities: PPE procurement and delivery, border screening and surveillance, contact tracing, and diagnostics supplies.

PPE Procurement and Delivery: UNICEF and the World Food Program will expand procurement and distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE) and commodities to protect healthcare workers in affected and high-risk areas.

Border Screening and Surveillance: The International Organization for Migration (IOM) will enhance health screening at regional points of entry including airports and key land and water crossings; increase risk communication and community engagement efforts to inform the public on how to reduce their risk and better protect themselves; and improve surveillance to monitor, detect, and report new cases.

Contact Tracing: Interchurch Medical Assistance (IMA) World Health, World Vision, and UNICEF will expand contact tracing and associated community-based surveillance to identify individuals potentially exposed to Ebola and prevent further spread.

Diagnostic Supplies: FHI 360 will increase procurement and distribution of test kits and support the safe transportation of samples to improve detection and identification of Ebola cases and inform response activities and reporting.

With this new $80 million commitment, the Department has mobilized more than $112 million in bilateral foreign assistance for the Ebola response in less than two weeks.

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Expanding Ebola Clinics and Improving Treatment Capacity

In addition to the aforementioned $112 million in bilateral foreign assistance, the State Department has committed $50 million to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) to fund up to 50 Ebola response clinics in affected areas. State Department implementers have deployed responders to dozens of health facilities in Ituri, North Kivu, and South Kivu in the DRC and are working to improve the capacity of Ebola treatment centers and Ebola transit units across affected areas. The Department is also providing $300 million through OCHA pooled funds to the DRC and Uganda for broader humanitarian efforts in the affected region.

The original article as published is found on the State Departments website