Uganda: Parliament Reshuffles Top Management As Okema Promoted Director of Clerks

Parliament has implemented a major management reshuffle within the Office of the Speaker, with three senior officials exchanging roles in a move aimed at strengthening efficiency and improving service delivery ahead of the new parliamentary session.

Under the changes announced this week, Leonard Okema, who previously served as Executive Secretary to the Speaker, has been promoted to Director of Clerks. Cosian Opata, formerly Director of Administration and Transport Logistics, has been appointed Executive Secretary to the Speaker, while Ignatius Kasirye, who had been serving as Director of Clerks, now takes charge of Administration and Transport Logistics.

The reshuffle takes immediate effect and affects some of the most critical offices responsible for supporting the Speaker and managing the day-to-day operations of Parliament.

As Director of Clerks, Okema will oversee Parliament's clerical and legislative support services, including procedural advice to the Speaker and committees, management of the Order Paper, and coordination of plenary and committee business.

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"This is a critical office that ensures the smooth running of House business," a senior parliamentary source said. "Okema's experience as Executive Secretary to the Speaker means he already understands the Speaker's priorities and the legislative calendar."

Opata now assumes one of the most influential administrative roles within the Speaker's office. As Executive Secretary to the Speaker, he will handle confidential correspondence, scheduling, and coordination between the Speaker, Members of Parliament, government officials, and the public.

"Executive Secretary to the Speaker is the engine room of the Speaker's office. Opata comes with strong administrative and logistics experience, which is key for managing the Speaker's busy schedule," another official noted.

Kasirye's transfer to Administration and Transport Logistics places him in charge of Parliament's internal support systems, including fleet management, staff welfare, travel coordination, and administrative services.

The changes come as the 12th Parliament begins its first session, with legislators expected to handle a heavy workload that includes budget approvals and scrutiny of executive appointments.

Parliamentary insiders said the reshuffle was designed to align skills with responsibilities ahead of the demanding session. Okema's appointment to the Directorate of Clerks is widely viewed as a promotion reflecting his institutional knowledge and experience in parliamentary operations.

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Meanwhile, Opata's background in logistics and administration is expected to strengthen coordination and efficiency in the Speaker's office, while Kasirye's reassignment is seen as reinforcing Parliament's internal management systems.

No formal statement had been issued by Parliament's Communications Department by the time of publication. However, management changes of this nature are typically approved by the Parliamentary Commission as part of broader efforts to improve institutional performance.

The reshuffle is expected to be fully implemented before Parliament resumes plenary sittings next week, ensuring continuity in both the Speaker's office and the management of House business.