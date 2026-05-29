Uganda: Ssemujju Says Museveni Is 'Casual' When Choosing Cabinet

Former Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda has described President Yoweri Museveni's approach to cabinet appointments as "casual," saying the method often creates avoidable political and procedural problems.

Speaking during NBS Frontline on Thursday, the People's Front for Freedom (PFF) spokesperson criticised what he described as inconsistency and poor planning in the President's selection of ministers and senior government officials.

"The President is very casual when he is choosing a cabinet; that's why he ends up appointing a non-MP as the Government Chief Whip," Ssemujju said.

He also questioned the removal of some ministers he considered effective performers in government.

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"I was in Parliament, and Gen. David Muhoozi was one of the best-performing ministers. He has been dropped. Chris Baryomunsi has been very active as Minister of Information. You would find him even on local radios speaking for the government," he said.

Gen David Muhoozi was replaced by Victoria University Vice Chancellor Dr Lawrence Muganga, who was appointed Minister of State for Internal Affairs, while Chris Baryomunsi was replaced by Justine Kasule Lumumba as Minister for ICT and National Guidance.

Despite his criticism, Ssemujju welcomed some of Museveni's choices, particularly in the foreign affairs and finance dockets.

"I'm happy with some appointments. Adonia Ayebare is very influential in foreign policy and has tried to fix some broken relationships with other countries," he said of Ayebare, who replaced former Foreign Affairs Minister Gen. Abubaker Jeje Odongo.

Ssemujju also backed the elevation of Henry Musasizi to the country's top finance office, arguing that he had effectively been running the ministry for years.

"I think it's only fair that Musasizi takes over. Matia Kasaija had abandoned the work of the Finance Ministry to Musasizi. In practice, it's Musasizi who has been running the ministry," he said.

Kasaija, 82, has served as Finance Minister since 2015 and is among the longest-serving members of Cabinet. Musasizi, the MP for Rubanda East, had been State Minister for Finance since 2021.

The developments come amid growing debate over the size and structure of Museveni's new executive.

On Thursday, Parliament approved a constitutional variation expanding the permissible number of Cabinet ministers from 21 to 30 and Ministers of State from 21 to 51.

The move formally aligned the Constitution with Museveni's latest appointments after government acknowledged it had effectively been operating beyond constitutional limits.

Meanwhile, Museveni made fresh changes to the proposed Cabinet after legal and procedural concerns emerged over the appointment of former NRM Secretary General Justine Kasule Lumumba as Government Chief Whip despite her not being a serving Member of Parliament.

In a statement issued Thursday by the Presidential Press Unit, State House confirmed that the President had revised the list of Cabinet ministers earlier submitted to Parliament for approval.

"His Excellency President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has made slight changes to the proposed list of Cabinet Ministers earlier submitted to Parliament for approval," the statement read.

Under the revisions, Lumumba was removed from the Government Chief Whip position and instead appointed Minister for ICT and National Guidance.

Former Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng, who had initially been named ICT minister, was subsequently appointed Government Chief Whip.

The reshuffle followed growing public scrutiny after legal observers pointed out that Lumumba's appointment violated Parliament's Rules of Procedure.

Rule 16(1)(a) states that the Government Chief Whip must be appointed "from among the Members of Parliament representing the ruling party."

The rule requires the office holder to be both a serving MP and a member of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Lumumba, who previously served as Minister for General Duties in the Office of the Prime Minister, is currently not a serving MP, making her initial appointment procedurally contentious.

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The matter quickly sparked debate online, with lawyers, political commentators and legislators questioning whether Parliament could legally process her appointment.

Both Lumumba and Aceng later took to social media on Thursday evening to announce the latest changes before the official presidential statement was released.

Aceng, who is the Woman MP for Lira City, now qualifies for the Government Chief Whip position under parliamentary rules.

The Government Chief Whip plays a central role in coordinating government business in Parliament, mobilising ruling party legislators, managing attendance and ensuring passage of executive legislative priorities.

Lumumba's reassignment to the ICT and National Guidance ministry introduces a new political dynamic into a docket that oversees government communication, media policy and digital regulation.

With the revisions now formally communicated to Parliament, the President's updated Cabinet list is expected to proceed for approval under the revised arrangement.