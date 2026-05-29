Rwanda: Kigali Fashion Week Returns With Call for Investment

Kigali Fashion Week officially returned on May 27 after a six-year hiatus, with organisers using the comeback to call for greater investment in Rwanda's growing creative industry.

The event, held at Kigali Universe, attracted participants from across Africa, including representatives from Uganda, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Eritrea and host nation Rwanda.

Several fashion houses and designers showcased their latest collections, with standout pieces presented by renowned brands such as Matheo Studio, Nunu Fashions, Maison Marie and Uganda's Kibirango Design, among others.

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George Lugoloobi, founder of LG Events and creative producer of Kigali Fashion Week, said the 2026 edition marks a more structured return aimed at positioning Rwanda's fashion industry on the international stage.

"Kigali Fashion Week has returned with a stronger structure and a broader vision. Our goal is to attract global attention and encourage investment in the creative industry," he told The New Times.

According to Lugoloobi, the platform is designed to create sustainable opportunities for designers, models, stylists, producers, backstage teams and other players within the fashion ecosystem.

"We want to attract more investors and funders so that the fashion industry can grow sustainably and create economic opportunities for young people," he said.

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He explained that hosting part of the activities at Kigali Universe was intended to make fashion more accessible to the public and encourage wider engagement.

"Fashion is part of everyday life, but many people only experience it through exclusive events. We want the wider community to connect with fashion and appreciate it from different perspectives," he noted.

Lugoloobi also stressed the need for stronger private-sector investment despite the existing support structures provided by the government.

"We already have government support and structures that can help the sector grow. What is needed now is more investment and collaboration," he said.

"Other countries are making significant progress in fashion and the creative economy, while Rwanda is still developing in this space. This is the right time to revive the sector and make it more sustainable."

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Having previously organised fashion shows in Uganda, Lugoloobi said returning to Rwanda was a deliberate effort to contribute to the country's creative industry.

"I felt it was important to come back home and contribute to the growth of Rwanda's fashion industry," he said.

He also urged Rwandans to support local talent and Made-in-Rwanda products.

"If you are a buyer, support local fashion brands. If you are an investor, consider investing in fashion. Growing this industry will require collective effort," he said.

Lugoloobi added that many graduates from Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) schools possess valuable fashion skills but often struggle to find opportunities within the industry.

The grand finale of Kigali Fashion Week is scheduled for Saturday, May 30, at Pinnacle Kigali.