Rwanda, Israel Celebrate Growing Cooperation

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Olivier Nduhungirehe, has said that Israel's 78th Independence Day reflects both the country's resilience and its growing partnership with Rwanda, which is built on shared values and mutual respect.

He said this during the celebration held on May 28 at the Kigali Convention Centre (KCC), hosted by the Embassy of Israel in Rwanda, which brought together senior government officials, diplomats, and partners.

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"Seventy-eight years ago, Israel's founding represented the birth of a nation of resilience, vision and unity, of a people determined to thrive despite adversity. Since then, Israel has emerged as a global leader in innovation, agriculture, water management and technology, transforming challenges into opportunities," Nduhungirehe said.

He noted that the occasion was also a reflection of the growing friendship between the two nations, which he said is rooted in shared values and a common history of overcoming tragedy.

Agriculture at the heart of cooperation

Nduhungirehe highlighted agriculture as one of the pillars of Rwanda-Israel cooperation, pointing to ongoing initiatives aimed at improving productivity, innovation, and food security.

"Together we have launched a number of transformative initiatives, including the Rwanda-Israel Horticulture Centre of Excellence, which serves as a dynamic hub for training, research and the demonstration of cutting-edge horticultural practices."

He also pointed to the Gabiro Agribusiness Hub, a large-scale project set to transform more than 15,000 hectares in Rwanda's Eastern Province into an integrated agricultural ecosystem.

Security, trade and investment

Beyond agriculture, Nduhungirehe said the two countries continue to deepen cooperation in security, trade, and investment, with both sides recognising the importance of stability and economic growth.

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"With Rwanda as a gateway to Africa and Israel as a hub of innovation, our partnership is creating new pathways for entrepreneurship and shared prosperity."

He also commended educational and technical exchanges supported through MASHAV, Israel's international development cooperation agency, saying they continue to build skills and strengthen people-to-people relations.

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A future-focused partnership

Einat Weiss, Israel's Ambassador to Rwanda, described the occasion as both a commemoration and a celebration of a strong and evolving partnership.

"Both our peoples understand the painful consequences of hatred, extremism and genocide. Both nations have faced existential threats and emerged with determination, dignity and hope," she said.

She noted that this shared understanding continues to guide cooperation in remembrance, education, and efforts to combat genocide denial, antisemitism, and all forms of hatred.

"Rwanda's visionary leadership, stability and business-friendly environment have positioned this country as one of Africa's most attractive destinations for investment and innovation," Weiss said.

The ambassador emphasised plans to expand cooperation into emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, renewable energy, climate resilience, and smart agriculture.

"The friendship between Israel and Rwanda is not merely diplomatic. It is strategic, positioning the two nations as states of excellence in their respective regions. Our nations demonstrate to the world that even after profound tragedy, it is possible to rebuild, to innovate and to inspire," she said.