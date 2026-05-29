Rwanda: Uwiyaremye Credits Hard Work for Maiden Rwanda Call-Up

SC Kiyovu striker Fidali Uwiyaremye has described his maiden senior national team call-up as a great honour, crediting the achievement to hard work and consistency throughout the season.

Uwiyaremye was included in Rwanda's 24-man squad for the upcoming international friendlies against Comoros and Tanzania, capping a breakthrough campaign in the BK Pro League.

"I am very happy to receive my first national team call-up, but this is also the moment for me to work harder than ever before," he said.

"It is a huge honour and I am looking forward to the experience, but I want to take everything step by step and stay focused."

The Kiyovu Sports forward has enjoyed an impressive season, scoring 11 league goals and contributing more than 15 goal involvements across all competitions.

"This is another important milestone in my career, but I know I still have a lot to do if I want to secure my place in the final squad," he added.